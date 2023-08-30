

The Canadian Press





A Colorado zoo says a two-year-old tiger that previously lived at the Toronto Zoo has died after an accident involving anesthesia.

A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says the tiger named Mila died on Friday from a spinal injury after slipping off a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery.

The statement says Mila, an Amur tiger, was moved from the Toronto Zoo to Colorado in March on a future breeding recommendation and after showing signs that she was ready for her own space away from her mother

The Toronto Zoo is calling the news "heartbreaking" and says it is establishing a fund in honour of Mila to support endangered species conservation projects in the wild.

Amur tigers are critically endangered, with only around 500 in their natural habitats and about 100 in zoos in the United States and Canada.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it is working with the Toronto Zoo to process the loss and is focused on preventing such accidents in the future.

We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of kind words and support we've received about Mila. Many of our guests supporters loved Mila as much as we did and have asked how they can honour her memory.



Learn more about how you can pay tribute to Mila.https://t.co/2YGlEYV689 pic.twitter.com/VTyseyQZJl — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 30, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.