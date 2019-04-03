

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Wynne-era transportation minister and Vaughan MPP Steven Del Duca has formally launched a bid to become the next leader of the beleaguered provincial Liberal Party.

“Now more than ever, we need a leader who is relentless in the pursuit of progress, willing to work day and night and to keep going until the last ballots are counted,” Del Duca said in a video released Wednesday.

In his leadership launch, Del Duca says the Ontario Liberals should run at least 30 candidates under the age of 30 in the 2022 election, and ensure 50 per cent of all nominated candidates are female.

He also wants the party to develop an app, he dubs “The Victory Tap” to start raising small donations using smartphones and near-field technology enabled credit cards.

So-called “micro” donations of less than $100 have been used to great effect by major U.S. presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders.

He also wants the Ontario Liberal Party to have 100,000 members by the next election and hold at least half of its annual meetings outside of Ottawa and the GTA.

The Ontario PCs claimed to have 130,000 members last February.

Del Duca was first elected to represent Vaughan in 2012, replacing Greg Sorbara.

He served as transportation minister and economic development minister in the Wynne government from 2014 to 2018.

He was defeated by Michael Tibollo in the 2018 general election, where the Liberals were reduced from a majority government to seven seats, losing them official party status and prompting Premier Doug Ford to refer to them as the “minivan party” in the legislature.

Sitting MPP and former community and social services, immigration, children and youth and tourism minister Michael Coteau has also indicated his intention to run for the Liberal leadership, which will take place in 2020 at the latest.