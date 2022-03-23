

The Canadian Press





Former Unifor national president Jerry Dias is entering a residential rehabilitation facility and stepping away temporarily from all of his advisory positions.

In a statement Wednesday, he said that he has been using pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

Dias said these factors have impaired his judgment in recent months and is seeking treatment at the advice of his doctor.

"My physician has told me, straight up, that I need help," Dias said.

The news comes roughly a week after Unifor announced Dias would retire because of ongoing health issues that had already prompted him to take a medical leave.

A day later, Unifor revealed its secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union's constitution.

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, would not share the content of the complaint, but said they had been investigating the matter since late January and wouldn't comment further until an investigative report was released.

Dias said, on the advice of his doctor, he has not been able to participate in the investigation.

"My medical leave was approved by the union in February and a detailed report from my physician has been provided to the investigator. I would have no issue with it being shared with the national executive board," he said.

