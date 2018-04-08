

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of the victims of the devastating crash that claimed the lives of several members of a Saskatchewan junior hockey team was a former assistant captain for York University's men's hockey team.

In a news release published Saturday, York Athletics & Recreation said that the university was “extremely saddened” by news that former York University hockey player Mark Cross was one of the victims of the tragic crash.

"Mark was exceptional young man, an assistant captain during his time at York and the team MVP in his fifth and final season in 2015-16," Russ Herrington, the head coach of the York Lions' men's hockey team, said in a written statement.

Cross, who graduated from the university with a degree in kinesiology and health science in 2016, was described as a “ferocious competitor” with a “vibrant approach to life.”

“There was no one in the room that commanded more respect than Mark. To say we were proud that he was giving back by becoming a coach would be an understatement,” the written statement read.

“Mark was in his element in the hockey arena and I could think of no better mentor for junior hockey players to have than Mark Cross. He has been taken away from us much, much too soon.”

Cross is among the 15 people killed after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Police said 14 others suffered varying degrees of injury following the collision.

The team was heading to Nipawin for a playoff game at the time of the crash.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims but family and friends have confirmed the identities of some of those killed in the crash, including the team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, and the team’s captain, Logan Schatz.

Jennifer Myers, the executive director of York Athletics & Recreation, said Cross was an “incredible leader.”

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire York Lions community go out to Mark's girlfriend Molly, his parents, family and friends, and to all those affected by this tragic event,” her statement read.

Our community grieves the tragic loss of #YorkU alumnus Mark Cross (BA, BSc ’16), an Assistant Coach of the Humboldt Broncos, MVP of the @YorkULions Men’s Hockey Team in 2015-16, & a truly exceptional young man. ~rl https://t.co/ip8aEtK11r — Rhonda L. Lenton (@YorkUPresident) April 8, 2018

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and police said investigators will be looking at a number of possible factors, including road conditions and mechanical issues.

Family, friends, and community members will gather Sunday night for a vigil at the Humboldt Broncos’ home arena.

-With files from The Canadian Press