

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All Fort Erie-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way have been blocked at Trafalgar Road in Oakville following a single-vehicle crash.

Police say that the collision happened near North Service Road and Eight Line just before 5 a.m., however footage from the scene suggests that the vehicle actually went through a fence along the service road and ended up on the QEW.

Three people were taken to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, police say.

It is not known how severe their injuries are.