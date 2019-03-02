Fort Erie-bound lanes on QEW reopen at Trafalgar Road after crash
A vehicle involved in a collision near North Service Road and Eight Line on Saturday morning is shown. (Andrew Collins)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:37AM EST
All Fort Erie-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way have reopened at Trafalgar Road in Oakville following a single-vehicle crash earlier this morning.
Police say that the collision happened near North Service Road and Eight Line just before 5 a.m, however footage from the scene suggests that the vehicle actually went through a fence along the service road and ended up on the QEW.
Three people were taken to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, police say.
The Fort-Erie bound lanes on the highway were blocked for several hours but reopened at around 9:30 a.m.
It is not known how severe their injuries are.