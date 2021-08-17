Major Gen. Dany Fortin, who was named as head of the country's vaccine rollout, is set to face one count of sexual assault.

Fortin will be charged tomorrow by police in Gatineau, Quebec, according to his lawyer.

Fortin was the face of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout until mid-May when he was removed following the allegations.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The charges are expected to be in relation to allegations that date back to 1989.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.