

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fortunate teller who used the pseudonym “Psychic Jasmine” is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded a client of approximately $200,000, Halton police say.

Police allege that the suspect advertised her services online and sometimes operated out of a storefront on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.

They say that the suspect defrauded one client of $200,000 by “preying upon their vulnerable situation” but left Oakville and relocated to Edmonton shortly after the alleged crime was reported to police in December, 2017.

Halton police say that the suspect was subsequently arrested and charged in Edmonton in connection with similar offences that occurred in that city.

On June 14, Halton Regional Police detectives went to Edmonton to take the suspect into custody.

Cynthia Burt, who went by the alias Jasmine Burt, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of harassing phone calls in connection with the Oakville investigation.

Halton police say that they believe there could be additional victims in the GTA who have not yet come forward.