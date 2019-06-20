Fortune teller known as 'Psychic Jasmine' accused of defrauding client of $200K
Halton Regional Police file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:11AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:35AM EDT
A fortunate teller who used the pseudonym “Psychic Jasmine” is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded a client of approximately $200,000, Halton police say.
Police allege that the suspect advertised her services online and sometimes operated out of a storefront on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.
They say that the suspect defrauded one client of $200,000 by “preying upon their vulnerable situation” but left Oakville and relocated to Edmonton shortly after the alleged crime was reported to police in December, 2017.
Halton police say that the suspect was subsequently arrested and charged in Edmonton in connection with similar offences that occurred in that city.
On June 14, Halton Regional Police detectives went to Edmonton to take the suspect into custody.
Cynthia Burt, who went by the alias Jasmine Burt, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of harassing phone calls in connection with the Oakville investigation.
Halton police say that they believe there could be additional victims in the GTA who have not yet come forward.