Foul play is suspected in the 2016 disappearance of a Toronto mother of four and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the Ontario Provincial Police say.

In July 2016, 43-year-old Karen "Karebear" Thompson was reported missing by her daughter who last saw her in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard in Etobicoke.

"My mom was a fighter and she was a strong woman. I know that she would fight for anyone who needed her help and she would do anything she could to help anyone in need. She has lots of friends and family that miss her very much and any information would bring lots of people closure," Thompson’s unidentified daughter said in a video released by the OPP on Thursday.

Thompson’s daughter said she was an involved and proud mother who was always teaching her life skills.

“She always introduced me as her honour student daughter. She ran the Mississauga Marathon with me even though she was not a very good runner, she tried her best. And she always tried for her kids, that was my mom,” she said.

Prior to Thompson’s disappearance, she had an address in Etobicoke.

However, the OPP said she led a transient lifestyle and had ties to Dufferin County, Alliston, Scarborough, Oakville and the Hamilton area.

Thompson is described as 130 pounds, standing at five-foot-10, with a thin build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has two tattoos, three skulls on her lower back and an elephant on her left shoulder.

Based on their investigation, the OPP said foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Thompson’s disappearance.

In addition, those who wish to leave an anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Every lead that comes in will be thoroughly investigated, the OPP said.

“We're asking those witnesses who have information about Karen's disappearance to contact the Karen Thompson tip line, the Orangeville OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers,” OPP Det. Insp. Chris Josiah said in the video.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9414, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).