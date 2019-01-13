Foul play suspected in death in Thunder Bay man found on side of highway: OPP
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 4:23PM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Provincial police say foul play is suspected in a death near Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police say they were notified about a body on the side of a highway on Sunday.
They say officers found the body and they are treating the case as a suspicious death.
Police have not released details on the identity of the deceased.
They say a post-mortem examination is being scheduled in Toronto.