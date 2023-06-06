Five homes have been damaged after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in North York on Tuesday evening.

Toronto Fire says crews were called to Montello Drive in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they encountered several homes on fire, prompting a three-alarm response. It was later upgraded to a four-alarm.

As of 8:30 p.m., crews have stopped the spread but are still trying to put the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It is unclear how many residents have been displaced due to the incident.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.