

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four men have been charged with conspiracy and attempted murder in a brazen assault caught on video where a victim was pistol-whipped and shot multiple times during a robbery in the city’s Driftwood area last summer.

On June 10, 2018, at 3:55 a.m., three armed males approached two victims in a parking lot on Driftwood Court, east of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.

After taking their belongings, surveillance video obtained by police shows a suspect pistol-whipping one of the two victims, a 29-year-old man, who then falls to the ground between two parked cars.

The video then shows the suspects running away but they return a short time later and fire multiple shots at the victim on the ground at point-blank range. Each of the suspects seen in the video was wearing a mask.

The man shot was still recovering in hospital five months after the incident.

In November, then-Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner said the incident was “vicious” and “horrific” and showed a “complete disregard for life.”

On Thursday, police said they had arrested and charged four men in connection with the incident.

Suspects identified as Ahmed Siyad, 27, Olad Olad, 20, Mohamud Duale, 28 and Ahmed Dirie, 26, all from Toronto, were each charged with offences including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, discharge firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

All four will appear in court next at Old City Hall on Dec. 19.