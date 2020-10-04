Four arrested after submachine gun, drugs seized in Toronto police investigation
A MAC-10 submachine gun, ammunition and drugs were seized as part of a Toronto police investigation. Four Montreal residents are now facing charges. (Toronto Police Service)
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:32PM EDT
An investigation by Toronto police has led to the arrest of four Montreal residents and the seizure of a submachine gun, ammunition and a cache of drugs.
Police said the investigation by 52 Division’s Major Crime Unit began on Oct. 2. As a result, a MAC-10 submachine gun and a quantity of ammunition and drugs were seized.
Investigators said that even more drugs and cash were seized when officers executed a search warrant at an unidentified location.
Four Montreal residents, whose ages range from 18 to 20 years old, have been charged as a result.
Tommy Giroux-Chevalier, 20, MC Koeurn Joseph, 20, Jahmeel Jean Pierre, 18, and Juliette Duchesne, 18, are all facing a number of charges including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5000.
All four suspects are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.
Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.