

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men and two women face a raft of charges in connection with a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation in Toronto and Markham where two loaded handguns were seized.

After an investigation by Toronto police gun and gang task force officers, investigators searched homes and vehicles in the Bayview and Sheppard Avenue East area of North York, Corporate Drive and Consilium Place area of Scarborough, and the Kennedy Road and 16th Avenue area of Markham on Tuesday.

Police allege they found 700 grams of cocaine, 165 grams of the opioid fentanyl, a loaded .40 calibre Smith and Wesson M&P handgun and a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec handgun.

The serial number on one of the handguns was altered, police said.

Investigators said they also seized $170,000 worth of proceeds of crime.

Police identified the suspects arrested as 29-year-old Shane Smith-Thomas of Markham, 30-year-old Melissa Papanikolov of Toronto, 26-year-old Kyle Small and 24-year-old Roxanne Cole, both of Toronto.

All four are facing charges related to weapons possession, while Cole and Small are facing charges related to drug possession.

The accused each appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.