The province's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Brampton that left four dead, including three children under the age of 18.

The four-vehicle crash occurred near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road shortly after noon.

Speaking to reported on Thursday afternoon, Peel Regional Police confirmed that a woman and three children were rushed to hospital following the collision but later died from their injuries.

A man was also rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police were unable to confirm the total number of people involved in the crash.

A witness at the scene tells CP24 one vehicle was moving through the intersection very fast and collided with another. “He just smashed the car… My husband went over there and took the kids out. We just hope the kids are safe,” she said.

Images from the area show multiple damaged vehicles and debris scattered around the intersection where the collision occurred.

One vehicle appears to have struck a light standard after driving up onto a sidewalk.

The area has been shut down for the police investigation.

"There was a light standard that has gone down with wires so we do have the intersection closed off and it will be closed off for quite a period of time," Patten said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

"Our major collision bureau is attending the scene and will be looking at all possibilities," Patten said. "We are going to be looking at speed, any factor at this point. We're not sure exactly what happened."

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that the police watchdog will probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.