

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A partial derailment that halted subway service between Jane and Ossington stations on Line 2 for four hours during the morning rush hour on Wednesday has finally cleared.

Starting at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, all trains stopped travelling between the seven stations, and shuttle buses were dispatched shortly thereafter.

He said one car of a train departing a yard near Keele Station partially derailed, and would need to be removed before repairs could be made to the track beneath it.

Commuters formed long lines to board the shuttles at each impacted station.

The TTC says 100 shuttle buses were sent to serve stations in the impacted area.

The crush of commuters forcing their way onto each train prompted police to close Bloor Street to regular vehicle traffic between Royal York Road and Jane Street for approximately an hour.

Officials urged commuters to use their TTC fare to board GO Transit vehicles at Dundas West and Kipling stations in order to alleviate the pressure.

One man told CP24 the transit delays wasn't well received by his boss, and likely lost his job as a result.