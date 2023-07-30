Four people are in police custody following a hit-and-run crash in downtown Toronto.

The collision happened on Saturday around 7:10 p.m. near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street.

Toronto police said that a driver of a vehicle fled the scene and struck others while fleeing.

It is not known if any injuries were sustained, police said in a tweet.

Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe and York streets was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

More to come. This is a developing story.