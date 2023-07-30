Four in police custody following downtown Toronto hit-and-run collision
An investigation is underway after four people are in police custody following a hit-and-run crash in downtown Toronto.
Published Sunday, July 30, 2023 7:03AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 30, 2023 7:23AM EDT
The collision happened on Saturday around 7:10 p.m. near Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street.
Toronto police said that a driver of a vehicle fled the scene and struck others while fleeing.
It is not known if any injuries were sustained, police said in a tweet.
Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe and York streets was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.
More to come. This is a developing story.