Four injured following reported shooting in North York: police
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 1:27PM EDT
Toronto police say four people were injured following a reported shooting in North York this afternoon.
It happened near Tangiers Road and Finch Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m.
Police say officers who attended the scene located four victims and one victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A blue car was spotted fleeing the scene, investigators say.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.