A man in his 20s is in critical condition in hospital after the Mercedes he was driving slammed into a tree a high rate of speed in Scarborough late on Sunday night.

Police say a white Mercedes CLS sedan was heading southbound on McCowan Road near Big Red Avenue, north of Finch Avenue East, around 10:54 p.m. when its driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control.

The car slammed into a tree trunk and all four occupants, reportedly two men and two women, were trapped.

Firefighter say they spent the next 30 minutes extricating the passengers from the car.

The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition while the three other occupants were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The southbound lanes of McCowan Road reopened at about 6 a.m. Monday.