

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman suffered critical injuries and three others were hospitalized following a fire in Mount Dennis early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at a building on Weston Road, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed that the blaze started in the basement of the building, which houses a store and residential units.

The flames then spread into the walls, migrating to the floors above.

A woman in her 30s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after suffering second and third degree burns, police say. A man in his 50s is receiving treatment in hospital for serious burns to his arms and hands.

Two other people were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation but have since been released.

The cause has not been determined but the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to investigate.

“The serious nature of the injuries is why we are here,” Michael Bird, an investigator with the OFM, said.

"I’ll be doing an excavation process to narrow the area of origin and hopefully identify the ignition source."

Forensic officers were also on scene on Saturday morning.