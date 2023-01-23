Four injured, two critically, following collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Monday, January 23, 2023 5:22AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2023 8:48AM EST
Four people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a Sunday evening crash on Highway 401 East in Scarborough.
The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound collector lanes at Port Union.
As a result, the collector lanes at Morningside Avenue as well as the on-ramps at Port Union and Kingston roads were closed, but have since reopened.
The OPP’s Highway Safety Division is investigating.