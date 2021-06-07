Three adults and a teenager are dead after a motorist ran into as many as five people on a sidewalk in London, Ont. on Sunday night.

Police said that they were called to Hyde Park Road, just south of South Carriage Road at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a collision.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to hospital for a treatment.

A man, woman and a teenager have died so far in hospital, while another child remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The child is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A 20-year-old London, Ont. man allegedly behind the wheel was arrested approximately 6 kilometres away from the crash scene a short time later.

Police are planning to provide an update on the investigation sometime on Monday.