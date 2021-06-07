Four killed after driver strikes pedestrians in London, Ont.: police
Share:
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 5:23AM EDT
Three adults and a teenager are dead after a motorist ran into as many as five people on a sidewalk in London, Ont. on Sunday night.
Police said that they were called to Hyde Park Road, just south of South Carriage Road at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a collision.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to hospital for a treatment.
A man, woman and a teenager have died so far in hospital, while another child remains in hospital receiving treatment.
The child is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A 20-year-old London, Ont. man allegedly behind the wheel was arrested approximately 6 kilometres away from the crash scene a short time later.
Police are planning to provide an update on the investigation sometime on Monday.