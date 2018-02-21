

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four men are facing a combined 22 charges after a woman was grazed by a bullet during the course of a violent home invasion in the city’s east end late last year.

Police say the suspects went to the door of an apartment near Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue on Dec. 23.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle while two others were armed with knives, police say.

It alleged that when a man answered the door the suspects burst in and took physical control of a 24-year-old and 29-year-old man who were inside.

A 28-year-old woman, meanwhile, managed to lock herself in a bathroom.

Police say that the suspect armed with the rife then discharged a round through the bathroom door, grazing the woman on her ear.

The men subsequently fled the apartment.

Police responding to the scene arrested three suspects as they fled the area and recovered the firearm but the fourth suspect evaded capture.

A fourth suspect was eventually arrested by police Sunday.

Jules Rouillard, 48, Daniel Lavigne, 47, Shawn Dusome, 23 and Jesse Lavigne, 25, all appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday.

They are facing a combined 22 charges, including robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.