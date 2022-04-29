The Department of National Defence (DND) is investigating after four military cadets died in a vehicle incident that occurred on the grounds of Royal Military College in Kingston early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Point Frederick Drive, on the grounds of the Royal Military College (RMC) Campus at around 2 a.m.

A spokesperson with DND told CTV News that “four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident.

“This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the DND said in a statement.

The cause of the incident is not yet clear.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police," a spokesperson told CTV. "As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”