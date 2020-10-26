

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - The Saskatchewan Party under leader Scott Moe won its fourth consecutive majority on Monday by dominating the NDP in a provincial election defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moe's party was elected or leading in more than 40 constituencies, needing 31 to win a majority government in the 61-seat legislature.

“This has been an election like no other in our lifetimes,” Moe told supporters at a smaller and socially distanced victory celebration.

“It was challenging for all of the candidates and the campaign volunteers who had to find new ways to reach their voters and to reach them safely,” he said.

“We're humbled by the task that lies before us and we're ready to go to work on your behalf,” he added.

“We're eager to build a strong economy, strong communities, strong families, and a strong Saskatchewan for everyone.”

Moe, 47, running in his first election as premier, was re-elected in his riding of Rosthern-Shellbrook, while NDP Leader Ryan Meili was in a fight to retain his Saskatoon Meewasin seat against Rylund Hunter of the Saskatchewan Party

Most of Moe's 17 cabinet ministers also held onto their seats.

There was a chance that final results in some close races might not be immediately known as more than 61,000 mail-in ballots were requested.

Meili, a 45-year-old medical doctor, is trying to arrest a dubious trend. The last two NDP leaders, Dwain Lingenfelter in 2011 and Cam Broten in 2016, lost their seats in the general election.

“It wasn't enough this time,” said Meili in his concession speech.

“My message tonight is for those who voted for change, because there are thousands upon thousands of people across Saskatchewan who voted for change today.

“This is not the end. This is the beginning. Do not give up, because in Saskatchewan we can do so much better than what we've seen.”

It is the third provincial election held during the COVID-19 pandemic and the third to see the incumbent party triumph. Last month, Premier Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives in New Brunswick went from a minority to a majority government. John Horgan's NDP did the same in British Columbia on Saturday.

At dissolution, the Saskatchewan Party held 46 seats to 13 for the NDP. There were two vacancies.

The pandemic shaped not only the central ballot question, but how people would cast their ballots. Voters were asked to wear masks at polling stations. More than 185,000 ballots were cast in five days of advance polls.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Earlier this month, the province halved to 15 the number of people allowed together at events in private households.

The campaign centred on starkly contrasting blueprints for how to steer the province, its economy, and its $2.1-billion deficit through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Meili promised millions of dollars in increased spending for classrooms and to reduce health-care wait times, along with a $15-an-hour minimum wage and $25-a-day daycare. The NDP wouldn't promise a balanced budget in its first term and warned that the Saskatchewan Party would try to cut its way to economic better times.

Moe promised to balance the books by the 2024-2025 fiscal year, while keeping the economy going and creating jobs through tax and rebate incentives.

The Saskatchewan Party has been in power since 2007 - currently the longest governing party in Canada - and is knocking on the door of historic political dominance. The last party to lead Saskatchewan to a fourth term was the NDP in 2007, although it needed coalition help in 1999 to do so.

The record for dominance still resides with Tommy Douglas and the CCF, which held five majority governments in the middle of the last century.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020