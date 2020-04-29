Four more deaths have been reported at a Pickering long-term care home ravaged by COVID-19.

Durham Region Public Health is now reporting that 47 residents of the Orchard Villa long-term care facility and two residents of the Orchard Villa retirement home have died after contracting the respiratory illness.

An outbreak was declared at the facility, which houses 233 residents, on March 29.

There are currently 145 residents of the long-term care facility in isolation after testing positive for the virus and 11 have been hospitalized.

Orchard Villa is one of five long-term care homes in the province where members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed.

Soldiers are providing additional operational support at the home, including caring for residents.

Prior to receiving assistance from the military, nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health stepped in to help run the facility.