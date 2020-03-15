

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Officials in Hamilton say that they are investigating four new cases of COVID-19, including one involving a three-month old baby.

City officials confirmed the latest cases in a message posted to Twitter on Saturday night.

They say that early indications suggest that all of the new cases appear to be travel related.

“Our Infectious Disease team is investigating and as more details become available, we will share as appropriate,” the message reads.

The new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton push the city’s total number of confirmed cases to five.

As a precaution, the city has decided to close a number of its facilities as has been done in other municipalities, including Toronto.

As of today, Hamilton’s recreation centres, senior’s centres, arenas, city-run museums and libraries are all shuttered.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario currently stands at 103 after the province reported 24 new cases on Saturday.

Those numbers are likely to rise when the province posts its updated numbers at 10:30 a.m. today.

A total of 6,648 people in Ontario have been tested for COVID-19 in Ontario so far, including 939 people that are awaiting test results.