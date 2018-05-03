

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four Peel Regional Police officers have been charged with theft and perjury in relation to a 2014 drug investigation where an accused drug dealer’s sculpture of Scarface’s Tony Montana was stolen from a storage locker.

Back in 2014, the four police officers from the Major Drugs and Vice Unit were searching the property of Lowell Somerville, a man accused of trafficking heroin and cocaine.

They obtained a warrant to search a storage locker he leased.

Surveillance footage obtained by Somerville’s lawyer showed the four officers approaching the locker, and one of them leaving a short time later with a large object in his hands.

The officer said during Somerville’s trial that the object was a space heater left in the hallway of the storage facility with a sign that said “free,” but Somerville contended the item was actually his metre-long hand painted wooden Tony Montana statue.

Al Pacino played Montana in the 1983 crime film “Scarface.”

The judge said that the officer did indeed walk off with Somerville’s statue, and also said that the four officers lied to cover up the act.

Somerville also argued that cash and jewelry was stolen from his locker, but no evidence was available to suggest the officers were responsible.

As a result of the statue theft, Justice Jennifer Wollcombe stayed five drug-related charges against Somerville. But, she stated, it was “highly likely that (Somerville) would otherwise have been found guilty.”

She called the conduct of the officers “not only profoundly disappointing, but shocking.”

“Each officer knew that this was something that they had no right to take,” Woollcombe wrote in her decision in May 2017. “Perhaps because they never suspected a drug dealer would complain or believed if he did, they committed what they knew was a theft of property.”

After the judge stayed charges against Somerville, Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans pledged that professional standards section officers would conduct a vigorous probe into the allegations.

On Thursday, all four officers were charged with one count of theft under $5,000, two counts of perjury and one count of obstructing police.

They were identified as Sgt. Manuel Pinheiro, Const. Richard Rerrie, Const. Damian Savino and Const. Mihai Muresan.

All four officers are suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Services Act.

All four are expected to appear in court in Brampton on June 4.