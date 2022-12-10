There’s a large police presence in one west-end Toronto neighbourhood and four suspects are under arrest after a possible armed robbery in the area Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Bloor and Shaw streets at 2:19 p.m. following reports of a person inside a nearby store with a gun and possible robbery.

All four suspects fled the undisclosed store on foot, police said, and three were subsequently placed under arrest. One suspect was outstanding but later arrested, police said.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.