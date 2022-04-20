A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto last week that left a female pedestrian dead has been arrested and charged along with three other men.

On Wednesday, Toronto police announced the arrests in the April 14 hit-and-run collision in the area of Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle travelling south on Spadina Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the vehicle fled and left the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died two days later.

On Monday, police said they located the suspect vehicle in the city's west end with the public's help.

"The finding of that car has led officers to more information which implicates people. That investigation progressed rapidly," said Toronto police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

The following day, police arrested three men – 41-year-old Sinesha Bogojevic, 44-year-old Milorad Nikolic and 37-year-old Zachariasz Billik. All three were each charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

Later that day, police said the alleged driver of the vehicle, identified as 42-year-old Ertug Direk, surrendered to investigators.

Direk was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

All four men appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

When asked whether the three men were with Direk in the vehicle at the time of the collision, Hopkinson said he believes they were not present during the incident, and the charges laid against them may be in relation to assisting the driver in evading police.

"We know that the public is very concerned with this case, with this hit-and-run, with this senseless death. So we want to get this information out as quickly as possible," Hopkinson said.

Police said the investigation continues, and there may be additional arrests in connection to the incident.

"There are believed to be several other parties who assisted the alleged driver, Ertug Direk, after the collision," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).