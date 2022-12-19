Four victims are being treated after a woman allegedly assaulted numerous people on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 1 Monday morning.

Police say they received a call reporting the assaults from St. Clair Station at approximately 9:24 a.m.

An off-duty police officer was able to detain the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.

Medics are currently attending to the victims, police say. Officers remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

When reached for comment, the TTC said they were aware of a report on a Line 1 train Monday morning.

"While we don’t have any details, our thoughts are with the victims for a full and speedy recovery," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said.