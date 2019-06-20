

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in York Region say they have laid charges against four people in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 28-year-old woman in February.

At around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 2, officers responded to the area of Hoover Park Drive and Ninth Line in Whitchurch-Stouffville after a woman was found dead.

An investigation determined that the woman died as a result of using fentanyl, York Regional Police said.

On May 23, police arrested a woman who they allege gave the drug to the deceased.

Police said further investigation led them to a dealer who allegedly sold the drug to the accused and to two other people allegedly involved in fentanyl trafficking.

All three were arrested on June 12 and were found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine, police said.

Claire Kozlowski, 24, of Mississauga has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking fentanyl.

Jovane Jolly, 27, of Mississauga has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of failing to comply with recognizance and a list of drug charges.

Michael James Matthews, 34, of Mississauga and David Winn, 63, of no fixed address have both been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and various drug-related charges.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.