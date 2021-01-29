Four people are dead following a 3-alarm fire involving at least two houses in the city's east end Friday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home at 95 Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road.

The second floor of the house was fully involved.

The fire did jump to at least one neighbouring home. Houses on both sides were evacuated.

One occupant of the home was seen exiting through a window, Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 early Friday morning.

Six occupants were removed from the home and four have been pronounced deceased, Toronto Fire Services Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said from the scene.

"At this time, Toronto Fire Services is confirming four deceased at this fire. Two other victims are still in hospital and their conditions are unknown," Jessop said.

The identities of the victims have not been identified.

All victims were removed from 95 Gainsborough Road.

A number of firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

"A- we had a firefighter overcome with heat, B- a firefigher caught in the flash over, and C- a firefighter fell through the floor. I'm happy to report that they will report to duty very shortly and they are fine," Jessop said.

The fire has since been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

A TTC bus is at the scene to provide shelter for community members.

@TTChelps on scene at a structure fire in east end, providing shelter and warming buses to support our community members. @TPSOperations @Toronto_Fire @TorontoEMS_live pic.twitter.com/4txNyjj9sp — Malcolm M (@TTC146Eminem) January 29, 2021

Powell said the cold weather conditions made it difficult to put out the blaze.

"Cold weather is always an issue fighting fires. Water and some freezing temperatures make very slippery working conditions. Wind, it was quite windy this morning, helps to fuel fire. So the conditions are quite tough for our firefighters," he said.

Road closures are in effect on Coxwell Avenue between Eastwood Road and Gerrard Street East.