

The Canadian Press





Four people were found dead in a rural Ontario home, police said, describing it as an "unimaginable tragedy" but otherwise staying tight-lipped about the early stages of the investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a residence in Harrow, a community 45 minutes south of Windsor, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, where four people were found dead.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy in the community," said Derek Rogers, OPP regional media relations coordinator.

Police would not say whether the case was being treated as suspicious or offer details about the people found dead.

"To try to presuppose or speculate about what may or may not have happened at that location that led to the tragic deaths of four people would be inappropriate at this time," Rogers said.

Autopsies are set to be conducted in London, Ont. The Essex County OPP is investigating under direction of the OPP criminal investigation breach, with help from its forensic identification services.

Police say investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Residents are told to expect a large police presence in the area for the next several days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.