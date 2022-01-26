

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - Police say four people have been found dead at a home in Richmond, B.C., in what they describe as a targeted shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers were called to the home on Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint.

Investigators say the shooting is not believed to be related to an ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

“The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, but they are believed to have known each other,” police say in a news release.

The homicide team says it is checking to see if closed circuit TV will help in its investigation.

The shooting is thought to have happened at about 7 p.m. on Monday, and police are also asking for witnesses or anyone who may have video from the area to come forward.

“It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” Sgt. David Lee says in the release. “We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.