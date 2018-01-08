

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four people are in custody after a car chase and collision involving three police vehicles in the city’s west end.

The pursuit ended in the area of Finch and Islington avenues at around 8:40 p.m. when the suspect vehicle – a white Honda Civic –collided with three unmarked police vehicles.

Police said four people are in custody in connection with the incident and that no injuries were reported, but released few other details.

OPP assisted in the pursuit as the vehicle was travelling on Highway 401 near Allen Road at one point.

Police have not yet said what touched off the chase, but officers at the scene did confirm that the chase was connected to an incident in Peel Region.