

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four people have been taken to hospital – one with critical injuries – after a two-vehicle collision that has shut down the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway early this morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Grand Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services says.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner are currently closed at South Kingsway. The closure is expected to last for several hours, police say.