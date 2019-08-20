

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four people are in hospital after a string of shootings that occurred over a matter of hours across the GTA.

Two of the incidents occurred late Monday night.

At around 10:40 p.m. police were called to a plaza at 2687 Kipling Avenue, near Mount Olive Road.

According to police, two people were shot and made their own way to hospital. They are both expected to survive.

About 10 minutes after the first shooting, police were called to a parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 401 after shots were fired. A 61-year-old man was found with critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he remains.

Police said they are looking for a suspect in that shooting described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing black clothes, black prescription glasses, short hair and a shirt that says "Versace" on it. He was last seen fleeing the plaza northbound on foot.

Then just after 1 a.m., gunfire rang out in the area of Matthew Harrison Street in Brampton, Peel police said.

A man was taken to a trauma centre following the shooting. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not drawn connections between all the incidents. However the shootings come amid an effort by Toronto police to crack down on gun violence in the city following a rash of recent gun violence.