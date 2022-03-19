Four people, including three pedestrians, are dead after a fiery collision in Hamilton early Saturday morning, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Main and King streets shortly before 2 a.m.

Hamilton police said one person was driving a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius and was travelling at a high rate of speed on Main Street East towards King Street East.

The male driver lost control, struck three male pedestrians and crashed into a hydro pole, police said. The vehicle subsequently caught fire.

Police said the driver and the three pedestrians were pronounced dead. A fifth person suffered minor injuries after being struck by debris from the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the driver and the three victims as next of kin are still being notified.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said “impairment has not yet been ruled out as a factor.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753, 905-546-4755 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.