

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four men have been taken to hospital after a jet ski crashed into some rocks at Bluffer’s Park Marina Sunday evening, striking two people.

Police, paramedics and Toronto Fire rescue boats responded to the marina at Scarborough Bluffs following the accident shortly before 8 p.m.

According to paramedics, a jet ski carrying two men struck some rocks and the jet ski then struck two other men who were on foot nearby.

Fire rescue crews had to work to extricate some of the men from the rocks following the collision.

Three of the men were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Another man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.