Four people injured after shooting near Tretheway and Black Creek: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:08PM EDT
Four people are injured after a shooting in the area of Black Creek and Tretheway on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Clearview Heights, near Tretheway and Black Creek Drives, just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said all four victims have been taken to hospital. The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.