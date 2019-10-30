

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Four people are injured after a shooting in the area of Black Creek and Tretheway on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Clearview Heights, near Tretheway and Black Creek Drives, just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said all four victims have been taken to hospital. The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.