Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rollover in Brampton early Monday morning.

Police said it happened on Torbram Road north of Sandalwood Parkway East at 2:50 a.m.

Four adult male occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital after the incident with what paramedics told CP24 are serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the rollover or if another vehicle was involved.

Images from the scene show what appears to be an SUV and an attached camper trailer both flipped on their sides.

Torbram Road is closed in both directions near the site of the crash. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.