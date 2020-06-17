

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four people were taken to hospital after a wheel flew off a transport truck on Highway 401 and was struck by a vehicle that then set off a chain reaction collision.

The transport truck was headed eastbound near McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when a set of dual wheels became detached from its trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police say that one of the wheels bounced over a concrete median and ended up in the westbound express lanes. A vehicle then slammed into the wheel and set off a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.

Police say that a female passenger in the vehicle that struck the wheel was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since stabilized and is now listed in non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, sustained a serious but non-life threatening head injury.

Two other people were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The transport truck did not stop at the time but was later located at a Loblaws warehouse in Pickering.

Police say that the driver has been charged with a detached wheel offence and could face a fine of up to $50,000.