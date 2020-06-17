CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Four people injured after wheel detaches from transport truck on Hwy. 401
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 6:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 8:09AM EDT
Four people were taken to hospital after a wheel flew off a transport truck on Highway 401 and was struck by a vehicle that then set off a chain reaction collision.
The transport truck was headed eastbound near McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday when a set of dual wheels became detached from its trailer.
Ontario Provincial Police say that one of the wheels bounced over a concrete median and ended up in the westbound express lanes. A vehicle then slammed into the wheel and set off a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.
Police say that a female passenger in the vehicle that struck the wheel was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since stabilized and is now listed in non-life threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, sustained a serious but non-life threatening head injury.
Two other people were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The transport truck did not stop at the time but was later located at a Loblaws warehouse in Pickering.
Police say that the driver has been charged with a detached wheel offence and could face a fine of up to $50,000.