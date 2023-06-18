Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision early Sunday morning.

Police say the collision occurred around 4:45 a.m., near the intersection of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive in Mississauga.

Two vehicles were involved. Two men and two women were taken to local hospital by ambulance.

It is not yet clear the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Dixie Road is closed between Shawson Drive and Britannia Road while investigators are on scene.

More to come.