Four people injured in Mississauga crash
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 7:59PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:32PM EST
Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga, paramedics say.
It happened at the intersection of at Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard Tuesday evening.
Peel Paramedics said that two patients were transported to a trauma centre in critical condition while two other patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.