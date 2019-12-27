

Chris Fox, CP24.com





At least four people were taken to hospital after a pair of unrelated stabbings overnight.

The first incident occurred near College and Bathurst streets at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Police say that a male and a female both sustained minor injuries.

A suspect was later taken into custody on Harbord Street. It is not immediately clear what charges they will face.

The second incident happened on King Street east of Bathurst Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say that one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries while another was transported with minor injuries.

Police say that there were reports of a third victim, though that detail has not been confirmed.

No arrests have been made.