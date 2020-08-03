Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Uxbridge
Durham police are investigating a crash that injured four people. (Colin Williamson)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 10:40PM EDT
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Uxbridge Monday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Davis Drive and Concession Road 6.
A spokesperson for Ornge said a man in his 20s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Three others, who were occupants in one vehicle, were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered serious.
Durham Police said the crash might have been caused by one of the drivers missing a stop sign.