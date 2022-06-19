Four people have been injured, two critically, after a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday night.

It happened in the area of McCowan Road and Milner Avenue.

When police arrived, they located four victims with gunshot wounds.

Police said all four were transported to the hospital – two people with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

It is the fourth shooting in the city on Sunday. Four people were critically injured in three separate shootings this afternoon.

More to come…