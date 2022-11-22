Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a pick-up truck and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near Drummond Line at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while one victim was taken to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 7 remains closed between Keene Road and Heritage Line as police investigate the crash. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash camera video, to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.