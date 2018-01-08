

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a home in Oshawa this morning, paramedics confirm.

Police say the fire broke out at a residence in the area of Colborne Street and Centre Street North earlier this morning.

Durham Paramedic Services told CP24 that four people were taken to hospital following the fire but the age and genders of the victims has not been released.

Officials also have not commented on the severity of their injuries.

Police are advising people to avoid the area, as it is closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Oshawa Fire is expected to provide an update on the incident at a news conference at 11 a.m.